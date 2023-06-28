Mira-Bhayandar: 6 Women Rescued As MBVV Police Bust Sex Racket

FPJ Photo

A special team attached to the crime branch unit (Zone I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted yet another high-profile prostitution racket which was operating under the guise of a luxury Thai spa in Mira Road. Acting on a tip-off about the flesh trade activities, DCP (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator.

The spa operator had created 7 small cabins having airbeds and shower rooms.

After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team swooped down on Royal King Thai Spa near Sai Baba Nagar in Mira Road on Monday evening. According to the police, the spa operator and manager were arrested for accepting ₹5,000 from the decoy to facilitate the immoral rendezvous.

Case registered against traffickers

Six women who were allegedly pushed into the flesh trade were rescued from the premises. The police also recovered cash amounting to over ₹40,000. A case under section 370 of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused who not only floated online advertisements on prominent web portals but had also hosted their own website to lure potential clients by offering massage services.

