Mumbai: Sex racket in Andheri spa busted

The Andheri police on Thursday busted a sex racket being operated under the guise of a spa, and arrested two persons including a woman from Andheri (E). Three women were rescued.

The racket

The Andheri police had received Information that a sex racket was being run in Bright Spa located at Rajendra Singh Compound, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East. The police sent a decoy customer to the spa and confirmed the presence of the racket. The accused showed three women to the decoy customer and asked him to choose one of them and demanded Rs5,500 as payment.

The raid

A special team under the guidance of police Inspector Anita Kadam raided the spa and rescued three women. Some incriminating items were also seized from the spa. The accused Femida Chand Shaikh and Sabeer Iqbal Shaikh were arrested under the Immoral Human Trafficking Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code.