Mumbai Crime: Prostitution racket busted in Bandra's Thai spa, 5 women rescued

The Social Service Branch (Enforcement) has uncovered an alleged prostitution racket in Bandra and handed the case over to the Khar police station. The police received a tip-off that Thai Spa, located in Aras Building on Waterfield Road, was involved in the racket. Acting on the tip-off, police personnel in mufti raided the spa late at night on May 4.

The police rescued five adult women from the spa, one of whom is a Thai citizen, while the other four are from northeastern states. One female pimp has been given notice under CrPC to appear for further investigation, while a male pimp is allegedly on the run.

The police seized a mobile phone, condoms, and cash worth Rs. 17,500 from the spa and also collected screenshots from the accused. The case has been transferred to the Khar police station since the spa falls within its jurisdiction, and a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of The Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act. Further investigation is ongoing.