 Mira-Bhayandar: 57 new e-buses to be added to MBMC's existing fleet from May 1
The Electric Buses Will Be Inducted into the Existing Fleet in a Phased Manner from 1 May 2023. Letter of Acceptance Given to Private Operator.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will add electric buses to its existing fleet, in a phased manner from 1, May, 2023. The letter of acceptance for the induction of 57 electric buses was recently handed over to Pinnacle Mobility Solutions, a Pune-based private limited company which will operate the public transport system on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. MBMC chief Dilip Dhole and his team had recently traveled in a demo-bus to evaluate the performance of the vehicle.

Project aims to change the face of MBMC transport service

While 32 (midi buses) out of the 57 electric buses will be 9-meter-long and without air-conditioners, 15 will be regular non-AC buses and remaining 10 will be air-conditioned buses. The 12-meter and 9-meter buses will have a seating capacity of 39 and 31 plus drivers respectively. The project aimed at changing the face of MBMC’s public transport services, is being implemented under the aegis of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) mooted by the central government for improving air quality in the country in mission mode.

E-buses will ensure pocket friedly rides for commuters

“Induction of e-buses will gradually phase out the conventional mode of transport by replacing it with a sustainable alternative, which will not ensure a clean and green environment but will ensure pocket-friendly rides for commuters and provide feeder connectivity to upcoming metro stations in the twin-city.” said transport authority manager and additional civic chief-Aniket Manorkar. The private agency will operate under the GCC which is a wet-lease model.

Buses to be maintained by private contractor

Under this model, the buses will be owned, maintained, and driven by a private contractor who will also pay for fuel (charging) in exchange for a fixed per-km rate and generate income through advertisements. MBMC will only deploy conductors to collect revenue through ticket sales. Presently, 71 out of the 74 buses operate on 18 routes which have an average ridership of 90,000 commuters per day.

