Mira Bhayandar: 52-year-old woman duped by 'Bol Bachchan' gang in Kashimira

After a brief lull, the notorious 'Bol Bachchan' (term used for glib talkers) gang is back to business and with new techniques to dupe people, especially women and senior citizens, in the twin-city. A 52-year-old woman became the latest victim of the gang on Wednesday.

Unlike their regular modus-operandi of targeting people who are on their morning-walks, this time a member of this notorious gang walked into a temple in the Laxmi Baug area of Kashimira at around 8 am on Wednesday.

Pretending to be a devotee who operated a jewellery shop, the accused started a conversation with the woman who was cleaning the temple premises. He then gave her a Rs. 500 note asking her to give it to the temple priest as an offering with a request to remove her gold ring and chain which she was wearing and touch them with the note before making the offering, since it would bring him good luck. The woman complied.

But the encounter ended with her being cheated of the gold ornaments worth Rs. 30,000. It is suspected that the victims, mostly senior citizens, hypnotically obeyed the commands and realized they were duped only when the imposters had fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, an offence under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified imposter at the Kashimira police station. The police have urged citizens to be careful against such tricksters.