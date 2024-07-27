Mira-Bhayandar: 45-Year-Old Man Escapes With Minor Injuries After Floor Collapses In Mira Road; Second Incident In 3 Days

Mira-Bhayandar: 45-Year-Old Man Escapes With Minor Injuries After Floor Collapse In Mira Road; Second Incident In 3 Days |

Mira Bhayandar: A 45-year-old man was lucky to escape with minor injuries after the entire floor of his first-floor apartment collapsed on the ground floor a little past Friday midnight.

According to the fire brigade personnel, the incident was reported from Chandresh building number 22 located in the sprawling Jay-Vijay Nagar near Silver Park in Mira Road.

The occupant of flat number 103 on the first floor identified as-Kismat Das (45) was sleeping on a sofa in the living room when the flooring suddenly collapsed at around 12:45 am. Das landed in the flat on the ground floor (003) along with the sofa and other furniture. While Das sustained minor injuries, the flat on the ground floor was fortunately unoccupied.

Fire brigade personnel and officials from the local ward office immediately reached the spot and evacuated the ground plus two storeyed buildings having 12 flats. Meanwhile the civic administration has directed the housing society to conduct a structural audit of the 24-year-old building by an empaneled auditor and submit the report at the earliest.

In a strikingly similar incident, a huge portion of the flooring of a first floor flat collapsed on the ground floor apartment of a building in the RNA Broadway complex, Mira Road leaving two people injured on Wednesday morning (July 24).