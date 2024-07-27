Mira-Bhayandar: 34-Year-Old Grocery Store Owner Arrested For Selling Liquor Illegally | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The social service branch attached to Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 34-year-old nab who was caught red handed while selling liquor from his general grocery store in Bhayandar on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team swooped down at the store located near Bhola Nagar- a sprawling slum cluster on the Uttan Road in Bhayandar (west) at around 6 pm. The team caught the accused shop owner identified as- Suraj Hiralal Chourasia (34) red handed while selling liquor to customers.

Upon checking the premises, the police found bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), country liquor and bottles of beer worth more than Rs. 25,000. When questioned, Chourasia failed to furnish any documents authenticating the legality of selling liquor.

The team seized the consignment and registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 at the Bhayandar police station against the Chourasia.

The accused procured the liquor from local wine shops and sold them at an extra charge per bottle to tipplers-mainly those residing in the slum cluster which is located close to the grocery store, police said. Further investigations were underway.