Mira Bhayandar: ₹21 Lakh Theft At Radha Hospital In Kashimira; Trio Including Burqa-Clad Man Arrested From Bihar, ₹18 Lakh Recovered

Trio arrested for ₹21 lakh theft at Radha Hospital in Kashimira; ₹18 lakh recovered | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Less than a week after a theft of cash amounting Rs.21 lakh was reported from a private hospital, the crime detection unit attached to the Kashigaon police have arrested three people for their involvement in the crime.

According to the police the break-in was reported from Radha Hospital located in the Vinay Nagar area of Kashimira on 21, September. After Rs.21 lakh cash kept in the drawer and cupboard was found missing, the hospital authorities checked the footage captured by the closed-circuit tele-vision (CCTV) cameras and spotted a burqa-clad person committing the theft.

An offence under sections 331 (4) (lurking trespass and house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) and 305 (theft) of the BNS-2023 was registered at the Kashigaon police station against the unknown culprit.

The crime detection unit under the supervision of senior police inspector-Rahul Kumar Patil inspected the crime spot and suspected an inside hand or the involvement of someone who was familiar with the hospital routine.

The first arrest came in the form of an ex-employee- Manish Kumar Mishra who during interrogation spilled the beans and revealed the name of the doctor’s driver -Sonu Allauddin Shaikh (28) who had committed the theft by wearing a burqa to avoid recognition.

On the virtue of electronic surveillance, the police arrested Shaikh from a village in Katihar district of Bihar. Their accomplice identified as-Virendra Bharat Puri (34) was also arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy.

The police recovered a major part of the stolen cash amount Rs.18 lakh from the possession of the trio who were remanded to custody till 29, April after they were produced before the district sessions court, Thane. Further investigations were on.