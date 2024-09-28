Mira-Bhayandar: Govt Sanctions Posts For New Court In Mira Road; Operations To Begin By January 2025

Mira Road Court | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: After extended delays, the law and judiciary department of the state government has finally sanctioned the required posts needed for the commencement of the First-Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (junior division) court in Mira Road.

A government resolution (GR) was issued by legal advisor and joint secretary- Vilas Vasant Gaikwad on Thursday (26, September) clearing the decks for the appointment of a civil judge (junior division) and recruitment of 11 regular staffers including- assistant superintendent, shorthand writer (grade III), senior clerks (2 posts), junior clerks (4 posts) and bailiffs (3 posts).

This apart from recruiting four employees including- two peons, a gatekeeper and a sweeper on an outsourcing basis. After the government gave its nod for setting up the court in 2013, it took seven years for the structure to be completed on a plot admeasuring around 4,353 square meters reserved for the purpose in Hatkesh area of Mira Road and another three years for the final touches including interiors, furniture, fixture, and other residual works.

Although the structure stands completed for the past several months, the staffing pattern for recruitment of employees and budgetary allocations for the smooth functioning of the court had been stuck up in bureaucratic red tape.

“The posts will be filled in the next couple of months and the court is expected to start functioning from January 2025. This will ensure accessible justice for the citizens of the area who are now forced to travel all the way to Thane to resolve their legal issues.” said Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik.

Notably the GR is in accordance to the report (recommending steps to strengthen the judicial system) tabled in the Supreme Court by the National Court Management Systems Committee (NCMS) following which the government gave its stamp of approval through its resolution dated 6, February, 2024 for the creation of 2,863 posts of judicial officers, 11,064 posts of support staff and 5,803 manpower services through outsourcing in the state.

As per the standard format approved by the high court in 2007, any new judicial establishment can be set up in any region only if the number of pending cases exceeds 500 and there is availability of adequate infrastructure including provision of residential accommodation for judges.