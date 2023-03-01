Mira Bhayandar: ₹ 153 crore in kitty, MBMC has just 30 days to mop-up remaining ₹ 69 crore in property tax | File Photo

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has intensified its property tax collection effort by roping in personnel and officials from all civic departments to participate in recovery drives.

The MBMC action stems from the fact it is falling way behind the year’s target. With less than a month left for the current financial year to end, the MBMC’s tax department has managed to recover only a little over Rs153 crore, which is only about 70% of the total amount billed by the civic body. The target, as per sources, was set at Rs190 crore for 2021-22. However, the MBMC had managed to mop up just Rs161 crore.

Against this year’s demand of around Rs222 crore, the MBMC has so far managed to recover a little over Rs153.73 crore from 3.49 lakh tax-payers from April 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023. The collections were limited to Rs133 crore in the corresponding period during the last fiscal.

While cumulative amounts have also piled up over the last few years, outstanding and recovery through penal tax are major components which occupy a lion’s share in MBMC’s revenue generation. The shortfall is all set to put a negative effect on the ongoing developmental projects in the twin city.

Moreover, the MBMC faces a dilemma of recovering at least Rs200 crore to keep itself qualified for receiving grants under the 15th Finance Commission. The assessed number of properties in the twin-city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501, including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: Cops bust online betting racket in moving car