Mira Bhayandar: Cops bust online betting racket in moving car | Representational Pic

Mira Bhayandar: After the recent crackdown by the police on online betting and lottery rackets operating from hotel rooms and flats, some small-time bookies seem to have devised novel ways of operating their nefarious activities away from the prying eyes of the cops.

A patrolling team attached to the crime detection unit of the Kashimira police apprehended a small-time bookie after he was caught red-handed while operating an online cricket betting racket from a moving car in Mira Road on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted a car near Pleasant Park at around 10 pm on Monday.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: One held for involvement in IPL betting racket

The lone occupant who has been identified as-Kevin Shah (45) was found to be accepting and placing between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United teams being held in the ongoing Pakistan Super League domestic Twenty-20 cricket tournament at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, police said. The suspect was found to be using user ID’s and passwords on the platform of various online betting and gaming applications which were found to be installed in his smartphone.

The commission agent who facilitated the illegal betting activities has also been named in the FIR. While the mobile phone and car has been seized, an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985 and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987 has been registered in this context at the Kashimira police station. Further investigations were underway.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Five held in betting racket during T20 WC final