Navi Mumbai: Five held in betting racket during T20 WC final

Navi Mumbai: Five held in betting for the India-England final of T20 cricket | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: The crime branch (Unit III) of the Navi Mumbai police arrested four persons from Kharghar on Sunday for allegedly accepting bets for the T20 World Cup final match between Pakistan and England. The police also seized laptops, cell phones, routers and other materials used for the betting worth Rs 7.45 lakh. The suspects were accepting bets through mobile apps and websites, said police.

Based on a tip-off, crime branch officials carried out a raid on Sunday afternoon and arrested Nilesh Rajkumar Ramrakhayani, 33, Sunil Rajkumar Makhija, 43, Satish Govind Lokhande, 34, and Jayakumar Tirthadas Kukreja 37. “They had rented a flat in Kharghar and operated from there,” said senior police inspector Shatrughan Mali.

Similarly, the Nerul police arrested Prashant Hasbe, 37, from Sector 23 in Juinagar for running a betting racket from a room. The police also seized three cell phones and a register where the names of individuals and other betting details were mentioned.