e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Five held in betting racket during T20 WC final

Navi Mumbai: Five held in betting racket during T20 WC final

Based on a tip-off, crime branch officials carried out a raid on Sunday afternoon

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Five held in betting for the India-England final of T20 cricket | Representative pic
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The crime branch (Unit III) of the Navi Mumbai police arrested four persons from Kharghar on Sunday for allegedly accepting bets for the T20 World Cup final match between Pakistan and England. The police also seized laptops, cell phones, routers and other materials used for the betting worth Rs 7.45 lakh. The suspects were accepting bets through mobile apps and websites, said police.

Based on a tip-off, crime branch officials carried out a raid on Sunday afternoon and arrested Nilesh Rajkumar Ramrakhayani, 33, Sunil Rajkumar Makhija, 43, Satish Govind Lokhande, 34, and Jayakumar Tirthadas Kukreja 37. “They had rented a flat in Kharghar and operated from there,” said senior police inspector Shatrughan Mali.

Similarly, the Nerul police arrested Prashant Hasbe, 37, from Sector 23 in Juinagar for running a betting racket from a room. The police also seized three cell phones and a register where the names of individuals and other betting details were mentioned.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Amid 27 hours special traffic block between CSMT - Byculla & CSMT - Wadala, BEST to run...

Mumbai: Amid 27 hours special traffic block between CSMT - Byculla & CSMT - Wadala, BEST to run...

Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha’s payment for house arrest expenses rejected by CP, Navi...

Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha’s payment for house arrest expenses rejected by CP, Navi...

Mumbai: Osho disciples to hold silent gathering at Charity Commission office tomorrow

Mumbai: Osho disciples to hold silent gathering at Charity Commission office tomorrow

Mumbai: Developer-homebuyers to pay penal interest to each other in India's first project to receive...

Mumbai: Developer-homebuyers to pay penal interest to each other in India's first project to receive...

Mumbai: City beautification work stuck in tender and work order process

Mumbai: City beautification work stuck in tender and work order process