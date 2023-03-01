Mira Bhayandar: Ambulance helper steals gold bangles from dying woman, held | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mira Bhayandar: The Navghar police have arrested an ambulance attendant on charges of stealing gold bangles from an 85-year-old woman who was being ferried to a private hospital in Bhayandar after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

The elderly woman-Zehrubi Shaikh suffered a cardiac arrest at her residence in Mira Road following which her son called an ambulance and rushed her to a private hospital in the Ideal Park area of Bhayandar (east).

Woman declared dead-on arrival

However, doctors declared her dead-on arrival. When family members took her body home, they realised that two gold bangles worth Rs.28,000 were missing. Suspecting the involvement of the ambulance driver and attendant, her son Rahim immediately registered a complaint with the Navghar police station. A team under the supervision of senior police inspector-Milind Desai immediately started investigations and arrested the attendant identified as Sagar Tejam for his involvement in the theft.

“Initially, the driver was also a suspect but investigations revealed that he was innocent and it was the handiwork of the attendant who has been arrested and booked under section 380 of the IPC.” said Desai. The police have also recovered both the bangles which the accused had sold to a person in Virar. The accused was remanded to custody after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane. Further investigations were underway.