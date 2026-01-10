Maharashtra To Link Transfers And Promotions In Public Health Department To Performance Rankings

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has issued clear instructions in this regard, aiming to strengthen accountability and improve the overall efficiency of health services in the state. | X @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai: In order to maintain transparency, the transfers and promotions of officers working in the Public Health Department will now be carried out strictly on the basis of performance, following the evaluation and ranking system of the State Health Systems Resource Centre (SHSRC). Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has issued clear instructions in this regard, aiming to strengthen accountability and improve the overall efficiency of health services in the state. The directive was issued during a review meeting held on Friday.

SHSRC to Play Key Role in Performance Evaluation

At the national level, the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), New Delhi, provides technical support to the health sector. On similar lines, the State Health Systems Resource Centre (SHSRC), Pune, operates in Maharashtra, supporting quality improvement, health research, and technical assistance for the state’s health system. Through the Public Health Department, SHSRC evaluates health institutions across all districts and municipal corporation areas, along with the performance of senior officers, and issues monthly rankings based on administrative, technical, and financial parameters.

As per the new directive, transfers and promotions of Public Health Department officers will be undertaken in accordance with these performance-based evaluation reports. This step is expected to bring greater transparency and merit-based decision-making in personnel management within the health sector.

CSR Funding to Be Actively Mobilised for Health Programmes

To further strengthen health programmes, the department has also been instructed to actively mobilize funds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, in addition to funds received from the Central and State Governments. Proposals are to be submitted to CSR-contributing organizations to enhance the effectiveness of health service delivery.

Additionally, officials working under the National Health Mission—including District Programme Managers (DPMs), District Accounts Managers (DAMs), NHM consultants, and programme officers—have been directed to conduct regular field visits to health institutions in their respective jurisdictions and submit objective visit reports.

The directives were issued during a review meeting attended by Principal Secretary Dr. Nipun Vinayak, Secretary E. Ravindran, Health Commissioner Dr. Kadambari Balkawade, senior directors, advisors, and other senior health officials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/