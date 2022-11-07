e-Paper Get App
Mira-Bhayadar: Huge respite for MBMC as state govt okay's Rs 516 Cr for overhaul water distribution network

A government resolution (GR) has been issued by the urban development department (UDD) sanctioning release of funds for the project which will be executed under the central government sponsored-AMRUT 2.0.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 07:35 PM IST
Mira-Bhayadar: Huge respite for MBMC as state govt okay's Rs 516 Cr for overhaul water distribution network
Mira Bhayandar: In a much needed and awaited respite for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the state government has given its approval for the Rs 516.78 crore project to overhaul the internal water distribution system of the twin-city.

A government resolution (GR) has been issued by the urban development department (UDD) sanctioning release of funds for the project which will be executed under the central government sponsored-Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0. 

Grant extended under the project

As per the funding pattern, the centre and state government will extend financial grant of Rs.172.24 crore (33.33%) and Rs.189.50 crore (36.67%) respectively, while the remaining expense of Rs.155.04 crore (30%) will have to be shouldered by the civic administration. Since the MBMC is staring at an acute fund crunch, it has sought financial assistance amounting Rs.126 crore central divisive tax pool of the finance commission.  

“The internal distribution scheme which will take nearly two years for completion, has been designed on a one-time-planning basis considering a water requirement of 450 MLD in 2046. We are thankful to the chief minister for taking a swift decision. Also, civic chief- Dilip Dhole and city engineer- Suresh Vakode have taken sincere efforts to ensure that the project materialised.” said legislator- Pratap Sarnaik.

Master plan of the project

The master plan of the project outlines laying new pipelines (176 km), 23 elevated storage reservoirs, feeder mains (38 km) to enhance supply and eliminate in transit leakages that are hurting the water delivery system.

The Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme is on a fast-track mode to bring a permanent end to the water woes of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar. With Surya Dam at Dhamani village in Jawhar as the source of raw water, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will provide bulk water supply amounting to 403 MLD, which will be divided between Mira Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar in a proportion of 218 MLD and 185 MLD, respectively. Although the MMRDA will lift water and channelise it to the doorstep of the twin-city, the MBMC had to shoulder the responsibility of overhauling the entire internal pipework networking system.

