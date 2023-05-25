Ministry approves extensive soft upgradation plan for Mumbai Division railway stations

Photo by Bhushan Koyande

In a significant development, the Ministry of Railways has granted approval for an extensive soft upgradation plan aimed at transforming 15 railway stations within the Mumbai Division of Central Railways. This ambitious initiative, part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), seeks to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of these stations by the end of the ongoing financial year.

₹500 crore allotted for upgradation

The approved project includes Chinchpokli, Byculla, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad, Titwala, Igatpuri, Wadala Road, and Sandhurst Road stations. With an estimated budget of around Rs 500 crore, the endeavor aims to bring about a significant transformation in these selected stations within the Mumbai Division.

75 stations to be upgraded in total for ₹1,500 crore

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, highlighted that the plan encompasses a total of 75 stations within the Central Railway network as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a budget of approximately Rs 1500 crores allocated for all 75 selected stations. The consultants for the soft upgradation have already been appointed, and the design has been finalized. The tendering process is currently underway, with the goal of completing the soft upgradation work for all 75 stations, including the 15 stations in the Mumbai Division, by the end of the financial year.

Simultaneously, the redevelopment process has commenced for five major stations in the Mumbai Division, namely CSMT, Thane, Kalyan, LTT, and Lonavala. These stations will undergo extensive transformations as part of the broader redevelopment initiative.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the selected stations in the Mumbai Division will witness numerous improvements, including signage installation, station building upgrades, enhancements to circulating areas, and the introduction of vertical gardens and horticultural development to enhance the station premises' beauty. Passenger convenience will be prioritized through the provision of furniture at these stations.

The thorough inspection of each of the 15 railway stations took into account the footfall and specific requirements of each location. The redevelopment plan addresses aspects such as cleanliness of toilet blocks, water leakages, water coolers, benches, booking offices, entry points to foot overbridges (FOBs), signages, and strengthening of platform ends. Additional lifts and escalators will be provided where necessary.

Modernising railway infrastructure

These soft upgradation projects, along with the ongoing redevelopment efforts, represent significant strides in enhancing the travel experience and modernising the railway infrastructure in the Mumbai Division. Once completed, these initiatives are expected to contribute to the overall improvement of the railway system, ensuring a more pleasant and efficient journey for passengers. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aligns with Indian Railways' broader vision to redevelop 1,275 railway stations across the country, including those located in border areas.

