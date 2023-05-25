14 employees of Western Railway felicitated with General Manager’s safety award

Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway felicitated 14 employees from the six divisions of WR for their outstanding work which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the months of March & April 2023 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. Out of the 14 employees, 4 each are from Vadodara & Ratlam Divisions, 2 each are from Mumbai Central & Ahmedabad Divisions and 1 each from Rajkot and Bhavnagar Divisions. The meeting was attended by Additional General Manager and Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) while the Divisional Railway Managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Misra appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees awarded showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail & track fracture, hairline crack in wheel, emergency brakes applied to save untoward incident, resetting the Alarm Chain Pulling under very difficult condition over a Bridge, hot axles and detection of brake binding or dangling object in passing train. Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert the possibility of any untoward incidence.