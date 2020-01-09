Minimum temp dips to 16.4 degrees Celsius making it pleasant for Mumbaikars

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to a pleasant morning as the city's minimum temperature dipped to 16.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees below normal. However, the maximum temperature also fell by two degrees in the morning and later increased to 32 degrees Celsius in the evening. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index remained moderate.

Weathermen said cold winds from the North have begun to bring down the temperature, but for the last few days, temperatures were slightly high. “The city is experiencing cold and dry winds from the Northern parts of the country. This wind pattern is expected to continue for another day. It is also leading to a drop in moisture levels,” said an official.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD said, “This is a common seasonal phenomenon where the temperature dips around this time of the year. Cool Northerly to north-easterly winds will keep temperatures below normal levels. We expect a drop in maximum temperatures as well over the coming days.”

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said the cold conditions are expected to return to Mumbai again during January 9-10. “As the western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir is likely to fade away by then, cold Northerly winds will make a return from January 9 onwards over Rajasthan, Gujarat and many parts of Maharashtra, leading to low temperatures,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) dropped to 146 (moderate) by Thursday evening.

According to Mumbaikars, the city weather changes from cold to hot really quick. “Our bodies are trying to accept it. The weather is mostly cool and favourable at the beginning of the day. But soon it becomes blazing hot and at night it cools down,” said Anjalee Singh, who visited the hospital for a treatment.