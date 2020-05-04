In desperation to get back home, migrants throng BMC's clinics for medical certificates to clear them

Mumbai: Social distancing was briefly thrown to the wind as migrant workers, stranded in Mumbai since the nationwide lockdown from March 25, crammed in lines outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dispensaries on Sunday, to get medical certificates stating they did not have any influenza like symptoms. Only after police intervened and warned those in the queue to observe social distancing was a semblance of order restored.

This came after the civic chief executive health officer issued a circular on Sunday stating medical colleges, dispensaries and peripheral hospitals under the BMC, could issue certificates to migrant labourers, tourists, students and others wanting to return to their hometowns.

As per the circular, medical practitioners will have to assess the health history of the individual and issue medical certificates to those without any symptoms, said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. Those displaying coronavirus-like symptoms will be asked to home quarantine and, if necessary, their samples will be taken for testing.