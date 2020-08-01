Migrant workers who left for their native places, return back to Mumbai for employment opportunities

With most states gradually lifting travel restrictions, many migrant labourers who had left for their native places after coronavirus lockdowns are returning back to Mumbai for employment opportunities.
A migrant labourer for Uttar Pradesh, Mumtaz Ali (32), told The Times of India that he had left with family in May, but lack of resources forced him to change his mind and come back to Mumbai. He told the leading daily that he decided to return after hearing that businesses are slowly starting in the city. “I need to earn for the survival of my family," he said.
Since the country has already entered Unlock 3.0, projects that were stalled due to the lockdown have resumed work, though with just half of their capacity as most of the labourers are yet to return.
Another migrant labourer, Nasim Akhtar, who worked in a small garment unit at Dharavi, has returned from his hometown in Bareli district of UP. He told the Times of India that he is earning enough to support himself, but not getting the amount of work he used to get before.
According to recent data by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, thousands of workers have been brought back by engineering firms to complete the metro projects, including Dahisar East-Andheri East metro 7 line, reported the news agency PTI.
