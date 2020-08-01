Migrant workers who left for their native places, return back to Mumbai for employment opportunities

With most states gradually lifting travel restrictions, many migrant labourers who had left for their native places after coronavirus lockdowns are returning back to Mumbai for employment opportunities.

A migrant labourer for Uttar Pradesh, Mumtaz Ali (32), told The Times of India that he had left with family in May, but lack of resources forced him to change his mind and come back to Mumbai. He told the leading daily that he decided to return after hearing that businesses are slowly starting in the city. “I need to earn for the survival of my family," he said.

Since the country has already entered Unlock 3.0, projects that were stalled due to the lockdown have resumed work, though with just half of their capacity as most of the labourers are yet to return.