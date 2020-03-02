Miffed Mahant Raju Das opposes Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

Two days ago, Minority Welfare Minister Nawab Malik had announced that their government would give 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes. Shiv Sena hinted that it would support this move. This angered Raju Das, mahant of Hanumangarhi. "A warning from sadhus/ saints and the mahant of Hanumangarhi to Uddhav Thackeray. As your are supporting 5 per cent reservation to Muslims and leaving the way of Hindutva, we will not allow you to enter Ayodhya," he said this in his tweet in hindi. The mahant is being trolled by Shiv Sena supporters for such a warning.

Will Thackeray go?

This warning from the sadhus of Ayodhya has raised doubts about Uddhav's proposed tour. Hanumangardhi temple is an important temple that played a key role in the Ram Mandir movement. In his profile, Das has also mentioned his connection with BJP. He is also the co-ordinator of Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Sahyog Manch floated by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

On January 22, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in power to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. We want that our alliance leaders should also come along. Rahul Gandhi also visits several temples." Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in June 2019 and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party.

PM, president follow Das

If we have a look at the mahant's profile on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath, Rashtriy Swayamsevak Sangh and many BJP leaders follows him on twitter.