MHT CET 2021: Admit cards expected to be out soon on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org; click here for more

The admit cards of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 are expected to be released soon.

Once released, the candidates can download their admit cards on MHT CET’s official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Steps to check MHT CET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link for MH-CET 2021

Step 3: Click on the link to download the admit card

Step 4: Fill in your login id, password and security key.

Step 5: Click on sign in to account

Step 6: Download admit card as directed

A CET for engineering courses will be held in two sessions between September 4 to 20.

however, there will be no Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to arts, science and commerce colleges will be on the basis of Class 12 marks, the Maharashtra government said.

As to management, computer science, architecture and hotel management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward, the minister said.

For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between September 4 to 10 and the second between September 14 to 20.

CETs for LLB courses will start from September 16.