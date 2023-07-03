MHADA's Housing Lottery Crosses 1 Lakh Applications

Applications for the ongoing housing lottery draw for homes in Mumbai continues to draw interest with the total number of applications crossing a lakh for just 4,082 homes.

As on Monday evening, there were as many as 1,01,027 applications received by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Of the total applications, 73,237 had paid the mandatory earnest money deposit.

It is only after the payment of the deposit, an application becomes eligible to be part of the housing lottery draw.

MHADA announces extension of dates to apply

Last week, MHADA announced an extension of dates to submit applications as well as payment of deposits for the housing lottery scheme.

As per the revised schedule, applicants can submit forms online till 6 pm of July 10 and deposit can be paid online till 11.59 pm the same day. Also, those paying deposits through RTGS and NEFT can do so till the banking hours of the banks concerned as on July 12.

Final list of rejected applications to be released on July 24

On July 17 at 3 pm, a draft list of applications rejected will be published on the MHADA’s website. On July 19 till 3 pm from the date of publication of the draft list, online claims can be filed and the final list of rejected applications will be released on the website on July 24 at 3 pm.

The computerised housing lottery draw will be conducted at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra West; the date and time of which will be announced later.

In May, MHADA had announced sale of tenements. Officials are of the view that as the deadline nears, last minute rush is likely to be observed and total applications will also shoot up further.

Important points

TOTAL HOMES: 4,082

TOTAL APPLICATIONS: 1,01,027

DEPOSIT PAID: 73,237