MHADA lottery: 4,000 Homes, 92,000 Applicants

Representational Image | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received a total of 92,142 applications, so far, for a lottery draw of just 4,082 homes. Notably, just 66,332 applicants have paid the mandatory earnest money deposit. Only after paying the deposit payment, one becomes eligible to be part of the draw. Officials said that as the deadline nears, last minute rush is likely, resulting in surge of applications.

Last week, MHADA announced an extension of deadlines for submission of forms as well as payment of deposits.

As per the revised schedule, applicants can submit forms online till 6pm of July 10 and deposit can be paid online till 11.59pm the same day. The final list of rejected applications will be released on the website on July 24 at 3pm. The date and time of the computerised draw is yet to be announced.