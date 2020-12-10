MHADA lottery registrations begin for Pune on lottery.mhada.gov.in: Last date, application process, eligibility criteria and everything else you need to know

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has opened registrations for the lottery for homes in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur.
This time, 5,579 flats and 68 plots are up for grabs.
Registrations are on lottery.mhada.gov.in.
Steps to apply
Registration
1. Create Username
2. Fill Basic Information
Online
1. Application Select Lottery Scheme
2. Print Acknowledgement
Payment
1.Online Payment
For detailed information, click here.
Documents required
If you participate in the MHADA Housing Scheme 2020-21, you must have the below-mentioned documents list:
Domicile certificate
Mobile Number
Passport size photo
Aadhaar card
PAN card
Passbook first-page photo
Income certificate
Catse certificate for reserved categories
Eligibility Criteria
The age of the applicants must be above 18 years
The applicant should have a Certificate of Domicile
The applicant should have Pan Card
If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 25001-50000. He/ She can apply for Lowe Income Group (LIG) flats.
If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 50001-75000. He /She can apply for Middle Income Group (MIG) flats.
If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 75000 or above. He/ She can also apply for Higher Income Group (HIG) flats.
Important Dates
Registration starts: 2:30 pm on 10th December 2020
Online application starts: 06:00 pm on 10th December 2020
The last date for registration: 05.00 pm on 11th January 2021
The last date for online application: 11.59 pm on 12th January 2021
The last date for online payment: 11.59 pm on 13th January 2021
The last date for RTGS/NEFT: 13th January 2021 till the working time of the bank
Draft list of accepted applications: 6.00 pm on 18th January 2021
The final list of accepted applications: 12.00 noon on 20th January 2021
The names of successful applicants in the draw will be published on 22nd January 2021 on the MHADA site.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)