MHADA lottery registrations begin for Pune on lottery.mhada.gov.in: Last date, application process, eligibility criteria and everything else you need to know

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has opened registrations for the lottery for homes in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur.

This time, 5,579 flats and 68 plots are up for grabs.

Registrations are on lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Steps to apply

Registration 1. Create Username 2. Fill Basic Information

Online 1. Application Select Lottery Scheme 2. Print Acknowledgement

Payment 1.Online Payment

For detailed information, click here.

Documents required

If you participate in the MHADA Housing Scheme 2020-21, you must have the below-mentioned documents list:

Domicile certificate Mobile Number Passport size photo Aadhaar card PAN card Passbook first-page photo Income certificate Catse certificate for reserved categories

Eligibility Criteria

The age of the applicants must be above 18 years The applicant should have a Certificate of Domicile The applicant should have Pan Card If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 25001-50000. He/ She can apply for Lowe Income Group (LIG) flats. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 50001-75000. He /She can apply for Middle Income Group (MIG) flats. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 75000 or above. He/ She can also apply for Higher Income Group (HIG) flats.

Important Dates