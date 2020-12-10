Mumbai

MHADA lottery registrations begin for Pune on lottery.mhada.gov.in: Last date, application process, eligibility criteria and everything else you need to know

By FPJ Web Desk

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has opened registrations for the lottery for homes in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur.

This time, 5,579 flats and 68 plots are up for grabs.

Registrations are on lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Steps to apply

  • Registration

    1. Create Username

    2. Fill Basic Information

  • Online

    1. Application Select Lottery Scheme

    2. Print Acknowledgement

  • Payment

    1.Online Payment

For detailed information, click here.

Documents required

If you participate in the MHADA Housing Scheme 2020-21, you must have the below-mentioned documents list:

  1. Domicile certificate

  2. Mobile Number

  3. Passport size photo

  4. Aadhaar card

  5. PAN card

  6. Passbook first-page photo

  7. Income certificate

  8. Catse certificate for reserved categories

Eligibility Criteria

  1. The age of the applicants must be above 18 years

  2. The applicant should have a Certificate of Domicile

  3. The applicant should have Pan Card

  4. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 25001-50000. He/ She can apply for Lowe Income Group (LIG) flats.

  5. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 50001-75000. He /She can apply for Middle Income Group (MIG) flats.

  6. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 75000 or above. He/ She can also apply for Higher Income Group (HIG) flats.

Important Dates

  • Registration starts: 2:30 pm on 10th December 2020

  • Online application starts: 06:00 pm on 10th December 2020

  • The last date for registration: 05.00 pm on 11th January 2021

  • The last date for online application: 11.59 pm on 12th January 2021

  • The last date for online payment: 11.59 pm on 13th January 2021

  • The last date for RTGS/NEFT: 13th January 2021 till the working time of the bank

  • Draft list of accepted applications: 6.00 pm on 18th January 2021

  • The final list of accepted applications: 12.00 noon on 20th January 2021

  • The names of successful applicants in the draw will be published on 22nd January 2021 on the MHADA site.

