Good news for Punekars: MHADA starts lottery registrations for 5,217 flats on lottery.mhada.gov.in

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has opened registrations for the lottery for homes in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area (Pune district).

This time, 5,217 flats are up for grabs.

The registration will start at 2:30 pm today.

Distrubution of flats:

PMAY Homes:

Mhalunge (Chakan): 514

Talegaon Dabhade: 296

MHADA hosing Scheme:

Morgaon Pimpri: 87

Pimpri Vaghere: 992

First come first served:

Mhalunge: 1880

Dive: 14

Saswad: 4

All inclusive scheme:

PMC: 410

PCMC: 1020

Documents required for MHADA Housing Scheme 2020-21

If you participate in the MHADA Housing Scheme 2020-21, you must have the below-mentioned documents list:

Domicile certificate Mobile Number Passport size photo Aadhaar card PAN card Passbook first-page photo Income certificate Catse certificate for reserved categories

Eligibility Criteria

The age of the applicants must be above 18 years The applicant should have a Certificate of Domicile The applicant should have Pan Card If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 25001-50000. He/ She can apply for Lowe Income Group (LIG) flats If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 50001-75000. He /She can apply for Middle Income Group (MIG) flats If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 75000 or above. He/ She can also apply for Higher Income Group (HIG) flats

Important Dates: