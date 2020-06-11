MHADA lists most dangerous buildings in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB), an undertaking of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), put out a list of the 18 'most dangerous' buildings in the city, on Wednesday. Among the structures listed are Esplanade Mansion and others in Girgaum, Nagpada Cross Lane, Dongri and Mumbadevi. Eight of the buildings on the list have been carried over from the list for the previous year, according to an official, who added, the list was not exhaustive and if the MBRRB were to find more such buildings, these would be added to the list.

According to the MBRRB, collectively, there are 540 tenants in these 18 buildings, including 317 residential and 223 commercial tenants. So far, 121 tenants have moved out on their own, while the MBRRB has moved 20 tenants to transit accommodation. To avert any potential tragedy, authorities are urging the remaining 354 to move to safer locations.

Every year, the MBRRB undertakes the exercise of identifying dangerous buildings in the city and evacuating their residents. The city is home to more than 14,000 cessed buildings that are over a century-old and house lakhs of residents. The MBRRB, which collects cess, undertakes repairs of these buildings regularly. The board also has an emergency control room to handle distress calls from the residents of such buildings.