MGL cardiology ward at MCGM’s Nair Hospital dedicated to welfare of people

On the occasion of World Health Day, on April 7 2022, ‘MGL Cardiology Ward’ at T N Medical College and B. Y. L Nair Charitable Hospital was dedicated to the welfare of the people.

The Department of Cardiology at the hospital was upgraded through the contribution of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) under its CSR initiative in the field of health ‘MGL Aarogya’.

The Cardiology Ward was inaugurated by Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (WS), MCGM and Malvika Sinha, Director and Chairperson, CSR Committee, MGL.

The inauguration was in the presence of Syed Shahzad Hussain, Director-MGL, Sanjib Datta, Managing Director-MGL, Sanjay Kurhade, Dy. Municipal Commissioner (PH) -MCGM, Sanjay Shende- Deputy Managing Director- MGL and Dr. Ramesh Bharmal, Ex-Director (ME & MH)-MCGM, Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director (ME & MH) -MCGM and other senior doctors of the hospital and MGL officials.

While appreciating the contribution, Kakani mentioned “This generous donation by MGL will help in bridging the gap and strengthening the infrastructure of the hospital. It will help in providing quality cardiac care to the economically weaker sections of the society.”

In addition to the well-equipped Cardiology ward, other equipment including 3-Channel and Advanced ECG Machines, Temporary Pacemaker Machines, Activated Clotting Time Machine, BMV balloons, Defibrillators, etc. have been provided.

This contribution intends to support the hospital in the diagnosis of heart problems as well as in performing cardiological procedures with greater precision, quality and better results to help save lives.

The hospital extends free/ concessional medical treatment to economically weaker sections of the society in its effort to ensure access to qualitative and affordable medical facilities for all sections of society.

Advertisement

ALSO READ ED attaches assets worth Rs 57.45 crores linked to Atlas Jewellery in bank loan fraud

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 02:33 PM IST