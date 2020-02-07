Mega parking lots outside Thane station to decongest exterior

Mumbai: To eliminate unauthorised parking and decongest the area around railway stations, Central Railway is planning a massive parking lot for vehicles outside, starting with Thane station. “This mega parking lot will enable passengers to park their vehicles, eliminate unauthorised parking and decongest the station premises,” said an official.

Railway officials said the parking facility will accommodate nearly 4,200 vehicles and is expected to generate Rs 1.47 lakh in revenue every day. “It will be a ground plus one floor structure at Thane west, covering an area of 3,352sq metres is expected to accommodate approximately 2,500 vehicles. While in Thane east, it will cover an area of of 2,500 sq metres and is expected to accommodate approximately 1,700 vehicles (including bicycles, two-wheelers and four-wheelers),” he said.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR said the contract for maintaining and managing the parking places has been awarded on tender basis for a period of three years. “Thane west parking has been allotted at Rs.1.56 crore per annum, resulting in cumulative earning of Rs.4.69 crore over three years. Similarly, the Thane east parking has been allotted at Rs 1.12 crore per annum, resulting in a cumulative earning of Rs 3.36 crore over three years. The rates for this new parking are very economical as compared to the rates in other parts of the city,” he said.