Mega Block On Sunday, Nov 24: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details

Mumbai: Central Railway's Mumbai Division will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections on Sunday, November 24, to carry out various engineering and maintenance works.

Block On 5th and 6th lines between Thane and Diva from 10:50 am to 3:20 pm

According to CR, during the block period, several suburban services will be diverted or cancelled. Passengers are advised to check the revised schedules before planning their journey.

DN fast/Semi fast Local services departing CSMT from 09.57 am ( Karjat local S-17) and 02.42 pm (Asangaon Local AN-15) will be diverted on down slow Line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will halt at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive at destination 10 mins later than the scheduled arrival.

UP fast/Semi fast Locals departing Kalyan from 10.28 am (Ambarnath local A-26) and 03.06 pm(Khopoli local KP-8) will be diverted on UP slow Line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will halt at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts & will further be re-diverted on UP fast Line at Thane station and will arrive at destination 10 mins later than the scheduled arrival.

Trans-Harbour Line Suburban Services to Also Suspended During Block

UP and Down suburban services on the Trans-Harbour Line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations will be also suspended from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

Cancellation of Services:

Down line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel departing from Thane between 10:35 am and 4:07 pm will be cancelled. UP line services for Thane departing from Vashi/Nerul/Panvel between 10:25 am and 4:09 pm will remain cancelled.

Diversion of UP Mail/Express Trains

Due to the Mega Block, over a dozen UP Mail/Express trains including Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat express will be diverted on the UP Fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations. These trains will arrive at their destinations 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

The diverted trains include:

12140 Nagpur-CSMT Express

22160 Chennai-CSMT Express

22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat

12168 Banaras-LTT Express

12321 Howrah-CSMT Express

12812 Hatia-LTT Express

11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express

12142 Patliputra-LTT Express

12294 Prayagraj-LTT Duronto Express

11080 Gorakhpur-LTT Express

11060 Chapra-LTT Express

12164 Chennai-LTT Express

12162 Agra Cantt-LTT Express

Diversion of Down Mail/Express trains

Five down Mail/Express trains will be diverted on down fast line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will run 10 to 15 mins behind the schedule.

The diverted trains include:

11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Express

11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express

17222 LTT-Kakinada Express

11071 LTT-Barauni Express

13202 LTT-Patna Jn Express

These trains will run 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Diversion of few other Mail/Express Services:

Down 5th line Mail/Express trains leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) will be diverted on the Down Fast Line between Thane and Kalyan stations.

UP 6th line Mail/Express trains arriving at LTT/DR/CSMT will be diverted on the UP Fast Line between Kalyan and Thane stations.

Short Termination/Origination of Mail/Express Services:

The train number 16346 Thiruvananthapuram- LTT Express, commencing its journey on November 22, 2024, will be short-terminated at Panvel station. The service between Panvel and LTT will be cancelled.

The train number 16345 LTT - Thiruvananthapuram Express, commencing its journey on November 24, 2024, will short-originate from Panvel. The service between LTT and Panvel will be cancelled.

"Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety" said an official of CR.