Mega Block On Sunday, Sept 21: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central And Harbour Line; Check Details

Central Railway announces Mega Block on September 21; check train diversions and cancellations | File Pic

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on 21st September 2025 as under:

MAIN LINE

UP and DOWN FAST Lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Down Fast/Semi-Fast local services departing CSMT Mumbai from 09.34 am to 3.03 pm will be diverted on Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Up Fast/Semi-fast services departing Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.40 pm will be diverted on Up Slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and further re-diverted on Up Fast line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Down Mail/Express trains departing CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations.

Up Mail/Express trains arriving CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on 6th line between Kalyan and Thane/ Vikhroli stations.

HARBOUR LINE

UP & DOWN Harbour lines between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding PORT line) from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Harbour Line Section

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Belapur/ Panvel departing CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Trans Harbour Line Section

UP Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will be run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

PORT line services will be available during the block period.

Also Watch:

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/