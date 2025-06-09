Medical Miracle: Gujarat Woman With Ultra-Rare Bleeding Disorder Safely Delivers Baby At Navi Mumbai Hospital

Gujarat Woman With Ultra-Rare Bleeding Disorder Safely Delivers Baby At Navi Mumbai Hospital | FPJ

A 28-year-old woman from Gujarat, diagnosed with one of the rarest bleeding disorders in the world, has successfully delivered a healthy baby at a Navi Mumbai hospital, following a high-risk pregnancy that required extraordinary medical intervention and teamwork.

Najni Khan, a resident of Gujarat and wife of a daily wage worker, was diagnosed with Type 3 Von Willebrand Disease — a severe and ultra-rare form of hemophilia that affects less than one in a million women. Unlike the common hemophilia that primarily affects men, this condition results in dangerously low levels of clotting factors, making even minor injuries or physiological changes potentially life-threatening, a doctor from Kokilaben Hospital, Navi Mumbai, said.

At seven months pregnant, Najni began experiencing persistent internal bleeding that threatened her life and her unborn child. With a history of two previous pregnancy losses, the stakes were high, and time was critical.

Dr. Kunal Goyal, Consultant, Haemato-Oncologist at Kokilaben Hospital, took charge of the complex case. “Spontaneous bleeding was a constant threat. Every week of her pregnancy was a challenge. We had to ensure close monitoring and continuous support with clotting factor therapy to bring her safely to full term,” he explained.

A multidisciplinary team was assembled, comprising hematologists, obstetricians, anesthetists, ENT specialists, and pediatricians. The coordinated effort involved administering highly specialized Factor VIII and Von Willebrand Factor concentrates, nasal packing to control internal bleeds, and daily monitoring of her clotting parameters.

The hospital also stepped in to address the financial burden. With the family unable to afford the expensive clotting factors or prolonged ICU care, internal resources, government subsidies, and network support were mobilized to provide treatment without cost to the patient.

As her pregnancy neared full term, Dr. Renuka Borisa, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, led the delivery planning. “Three days before the C-section, we stabilized her condition. Though we initially planned for a normal delivery, labor didn’t progress. Given the bleeding risk, we shifted to cesarean with full ICU and factor backup,” she said.

The delivery was executed with extreme precision. Factor levels were maintained between 70% and 100% of normal during the surgery, blood loss was minimized, and both mother and newborn were monitored in ICU and NICU respectively over the following days.

“This was a one-in-a-million case where meticulous planning and unwavering coordination across departments made the difference,” said Dr. Shashikant Pawar, COO of Kokilaben Hospital. “It exemplifies our commitment to inclusive and advanced care, especially for high-risk maternal cases.”

Khan, now back home with her newborn, said, “After losing two babies, we had lost hope. But the doctors here never gave up on me and today I have my child in my arms.”

This rare case is now being cited as a benchmark for managing high-risk pregnancies involving bleeding disorders like Type 3 Hemophilia, offering hope and guidance in a field where standard treatment protocols remain scarce, said the hospital.