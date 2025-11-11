 MDACS Launches Probe Into Alleged Denial Of Surgery To HIV-Positive Patient At Shatabdi Hospital
Last week, a 37-year-old Malvani resident living with HIV arrived at Shatabdi Hospital with severe abdominal pain. Medical tests confirmed appendicitis, requiring urgent surgery.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:15 AM IST
article-image
MDACS Launches Probe Into Alleged Denial Of Surgery To HIV-Positive Patient At Shatabdi Hospital | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS) has launched an inquiry into allegations of discrimination against an HIV-positive patient at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali. The probe seeks to determine why two civic-run hospitals declined to operate on the patient despite medical urgency.

Patient Denied Surgery at Two Civic Hospitals

However, after learning of his HIV status, doctors at Shatabdi Hospital allegedly referred him to Cooper Hospital. Cooper, too, sent him back without performing the operation. The patient, still in severe pain, returned to Shatabdi, where treatment was again denied.

He was eventually admitted to Nair Hospital, where surgery was conducted. The incident was first reported by The Free Press Journal.

MDACS Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Following the media reports, MDACS took suo motu cognisance and initiated an inquiry.

Joint Director Vijay Karanjkar said the probe will determine why the surgery was refused, clarifying that in some cases, clinical reasons not discrimination may influence medical decisions.

“Corrective measures will be implemented based on the findings to prevent similar incidents in the future,” Karanjkar stated.

Legal Safeguards Against HIV Discrimination

The HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 prohibits discrimination in healthcare, employment, education, housing, and public services.

It also ensures the confidentiality of HIV-related information and mandates that healthcare providers follow universal precautions rather than refuse treatment.

Shatabdi Hospital Clarifies Its Stand

Shatabdi Hospital denied any deliberate refusal of treatment. Officials explained that the patient arrived on a Friday, and the operation theatre (OT) was scheduled for monthly deep cleaning on Saturday, when routine surgeries are held.

They added that operating on an HIV-positive patient on that day would have required cancelling five pre-scheduled surgeries, as the OT requires complete sterilisation post-procedure.

The hospital stated that it coordinated with Nair Hospital to ensure the patient received timely treatment.

