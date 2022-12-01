MCZMA to recommend extension of validity of CRZ clearance for MTHL up to January 2026

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link | Twitter image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has decided to recommend the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) proposal to ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) for extension of the validity of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance granted on January 25, 2016 for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) for further three years from January 25, 2023 up to January 25,2026.

‘’The Authority noted that the validity of the CRZ clearance is for a period of 7 years from the date of issue of CRZ clearance. In the instant awe, the CRZ clearance dated January 25, 2016 is valid up to January 2023. As informed by the MMRDA, work on the project is going on and physical progress is about 85 percent,’’ said MCZMA.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the MCZMA discussed the MMRDA’s proposal at its meeting held on November 10. However, MCZMA uploaded the minutes of the meeting on November 30.

The extension in CRZ clearance is necessary

‘’The extension in CRZ clearance is necessary as the general consultant had opined that it was valid til January 24,2021. ‘’Presently, physical progress is about 83 percent. Considering COVID 19 pandemic situation, the project timeline has been extended from September 2022 to September 2023. Thus the total extension granted to the contractor is about 12 months,’’ said the MCZMA in the minutes.

‘’The main bridge work will be completed by September 2023. However, the dismantling of temporary access bridge (TBA) and other ancillary works will be completed post construction of main bridge as these facilities will be required till end of construction. In view of this, a proposal is submitted for extension of the CRZ clearance for further three years,’’ said MCZMA.

MCZMA quoted the CRZ Notification, 2011 amended on March 6, 2018. It said, ‘’Provided further that the period of validity may be extended for a maximum period of three years in case an application is made to the concerned authority by the applicant within the validity period, along with recommendation for extension of validity of the clearance by the concerned state/union territory Coastal Zone Management Authority.’’