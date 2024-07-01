 MBVV Police Recruitment: Three Aspiring Cops Caught With Empty Syringes, Stimulants At Physical Test
MBVV Police Recruitment: Three Aspiring Cops Caught With Empty Syringes, Stimulants At Physical Test

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 01:51 AM IST
Three aspirants appearing for the physical efficiency test in the constable recruitment process for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police force were caught in possession of empty syringes and bottles of suspected stimulants / steroids on Saturday.

The physical efficiency test for male candidates which includes-throw ball game (10 marks), 1600 mt.race (30 marks) and 100 mt. sprint (10 marks) is being conducted at the police ground in the Poonam Garden area of Mira Road. During the inspection process to check the belongings before allowing entry to the ground, on-duty police constable- Sheetal Jadhav found a total of four empty syringes and bottles of mephentermine sulphate injection (IP 30 mg) in the sack bags of three candidates.

Jadhav immediately reported the discovery to her seniors, following which an offence under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 511 (attempting to commit offence) of the IPC and relevant provisions under the Beauty and Cosmetics Act was registered at the Mira Road police station against the candidates who are residents of villages in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Solapur.

Mephentermine is banned for its use as a performance-enhancing drug in competitive sports. Due to performance enhancement, use of mephentermine has become popular with aspirants to qualify for physical examinations during various recruitment processes. The candidates allegedly intended to use these substances as stimulants to enhance their stamina for the competitive sporting events.

While investigations were on to ascertain the source of the injections structurally related to amphetamines (stimulants), medical samples have been sent to the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories in Kalina, reports of which are being awaited. As per the recruitment rules, doping or consuming stimulants/ steroids is a punishable offense.

Notably, a total of 8,423 aspirants including 1,523 females have applied for the drive to recruit 231 constables in the MBVV police force, with an average of 36 applicants competing for each post. The physical tests will be followed by written and medical examinations, the dates of which are yet to be announced, officials said.  

