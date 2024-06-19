MBVV Police Force Constable Recruitment: Physical Efficiency Test Postponed Due to Heavy Rains; Stadium Waterproofing Efforts Underway |

Mumbai: The first batch of candidates who were supposed to appear for the physical efficiency test in the constable recruitment process for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police force on Wednesday (19, June), will have to wait for a week as the authorities had to reschedule the test for 26, June owing to heavy rains lashing the twin-city since the morning hours.

The test was scheduled to be held at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar (west) between 19 to 25 June. Despite waterproofing, the running tracks and other parts of the stadium remained flooded due to the heavy downpour.

“We had waterproofed the tracks, however rainwater seeping from outside caused the damage. JCB’s have now been pressed into service to ensure rainwater does not enter the stadium premises.” said additional police commissioner- Shrikant Pathak who personally supervised the ongoing damage control measures to try and conduct the tests in coming days in a smooth and uninterrupted manner.

However, the procedures including document verification and physical standard test (height, chest and weight measurement) of attending candidates was completed. The first batch comprised around 650 candidates out of which nearly 460 registered their participation on Wednesday.

Notably, a total of 8,423 aspirants including 1,523 females have applied for the drive to recruit 231 constables in the MBVV police force, with an average of 36 applicants competing for each post. While male aspirants will have to participate in the throw ball game (10 marks), 1600 mt. (30 marks) and 100 mt. race (10 marks), their female counterparts will have to prove their efficiency in shot put game (10 marks), 800 mt. race. (30 marks) and 100 mt. race (10 marks). The physical tests will be followed by written and medical examinations, the dates of which are yet to be announced, officials said.

