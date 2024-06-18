Constable Recruitment In MBVV Police Force: 1,523 Females Among 8,423 Aspirants To Compete For 231 Posts | lenovo

As many as 8,423 aspirants including 1,523 females have applied for the drive to recruit 231 constables in the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police force, with an average of 36 applicants competing for each post. The selection process includes-physical standard test, physical efficiency test, document verification, written and medical examinations.

The 50-mark physical efficiency tests are scheduled to be held at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar (west) between 19 to 25 June. While male aspirants will have to participate in the throw ball game (10 marks), 1600 mt. (30 marks) and 100 mt. race (10 marks), their female counterparts will have to prove their efficiency in shot put game (10 marks), 800 mt. race. (30 marks) and 100 mt. race (10 marks).

The details of the entire recruitment process have been uploaded on websites including:

policerecruitment2024.mahaait.org and www.mahapolice.gov.in.

If the physical test is hampered due to rains, the subsequent schedule will be duly informed to the aspiring candidates. In case of aspirants who have applied for multiple posts and the date of examination clashes with each other, the date will be rescheduled. However, the aspirant will have to submit evidence of his presence in the first examination when he appears for the other.

In case of difficulty or to resolve any type of issue, the aspirants can establish contact on 022-35006114 / 7021995352 or email raunak.saraf@mahaait.org.

The aspirants need not carry original documents as xerox copies will also be acceptable, officials said. Apart from 24 government (ministry) employees, 364 police personnel from the MBVV commissionerate including 69 police officials led by a DCP will conduct the physical examinations.

Nearly three years after the state government elevated the rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined MBVV commissionerate in October-2020, 996 constables were recently recruited adding more teeth to the short-staffed police force whose strength was limited to 1903 constables (1649 male/ 253 female) and 368 police officials which was 37% less than the required manpower. Presently there are 18 police stations under the jurisdiction of the MBVV commisionerate.