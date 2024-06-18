Aurangabad Police Recruitment: 98K Aspirants Apply For 754 Police Posts |

The much-awaited police recruitment process will commence today in the state, aiming to fill 17,471 posts across various departments in the police force. Candidates will undergo physical and written examinations before final selection.

A total of 98,000 applications have been received for 754 posts in various departments across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with 19,433 applications from female candidates.

The recruitment process will unfold in three phases: a physical test, written exam, and skill test. Many highly educated candidates, including doctors, lawyers, engineers, and others, have applied for these positions.

To ensure transparency, the entire process will be monitored by CCTV cameras. Cameras will be installed at the grounds where physical tests are conducted. Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil announced the adoption of Radio Frequency Identification (RFI) technology this year to verify candidate identities. Patil urged candidates to report any attempts to solicit money for job offers and assured transparent conduct of all recruitment procedures.

In the event of rain, Patil stated that canceled physical rounds will be rescheduled, with new dates communicated promptly to candidates.

Present at the event were SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, SP Railways Swati Bhor, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Subhash Bhujang, and other officers.