MBMC’s Rs 500 crore garbage lifting tender stinks of 'fixing'

The multi-crore garbage lifting contract mooted by the BJP-led Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has landed into controversy owing to allegations of favoritism to a politically backed cartel of contractors who have been creating huge distortions aimed at huge monetary gains for themselves and the sanctioning authority in the process.

The MBMC had inked a five year contract with Global Waste Management Company in 2012, to lift garbage from the twin-city and ferry it to the Uttan dump yard. The agency which has been on-extension mode since the expiry of the tender in 2017 claims to have deployed 79 compactor vehicles and 1599 sanitary workers.

However, the actual ground work is being done by local subcontractors. After an extended round of delays, the MBMC had invited fresh bids for the 4-year-contract in 2018, envisaging daily sweeping, cleaning of roads, gutters, pavements, markets, door to door collection and transportation of dry-wet waste separately as per the Municipal Solid Waste Rules. However, only one bid was received for the Rs. 90 crore annual work.

The lone bidder was also under the scanner for charges of being blacklisted by another civic body for alleged irregularities, prompting the MBMC to float bids in two parts-one for day-to day cleanliness of wards and the other an 8-year contract to ferry the collected garbage to the dump yard.

“Two companies have bidded for the tender. However due to complaints and questions raised about the legitimacy, the tender committee has sought clarifications from both the bidders. Only after receiving a satisfactory reply and opinion on it from our legal team, the selection process will take place,” said deputy civic chief Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte.

Spread across an area of 79.4 square kilometer, the twin-city which is a blend of urban, rural, coastal and industrial areas generates around 450 metric tonnes of garbage. This apart from industrial and bio-medical waste.