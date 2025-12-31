Mumbai Airport Police Investigate Alleged ₹30 Lakh CSR Fraud Targeting Kolhapur Social Organisation, Four Accused Named

A serious case of financial fraud has come to light in which a Kolhapur-based social organisation was allegedly cheated of Rs.30 lakh on the pretext of securing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A serious case of financial fraud has come to light in which a Kolhapur-based social organisation was allegedly cheated of Rs.30 lakh on the pretext of securing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Acting on a complaint, the Airport Police have registered a case against four accused, including a Mumbai-based woman coordinator, for allegedly duping the trust through a pre-planned conspiracy.

Details of the Accused and Their Claims

The accused have been identified as Anita Kulkarni, Sunil Patel, Hitesh Kumar Mishra, and Nilesh Khandelwal. According to the police, the complainant, Amee Abid Appaso Manturkar (51), is a resident of Kolhapur and works as a manager with Yuva Vikas Kalyankari Sanstha, an organisation engaged in de-addiction and youth rehabilitation activities. During a CSR fundraising drive in 2024, Manturkar came into contact with Anita Kulkarni, who introduced herself as a company coordinator based in Mumbai.

In April 2024, Kulkarni visited the trust’s office in Kolhapur to assess its activities and later claimed that she was associated with a reputed consultancy firm capable of arranging CSR donations. In September 2024, a meeting was organised at a well-known hotel in Mumbai, where Sunil Patel alias Arif Saiyed was introduced as a company authority. He allegedly claimed to be a retired IAS officer and assured the trust of a ₹60 lakh CSR donation in return for a ₹30 lakh security deposit.

Investigation Underway by Airport Police

Police said the accused further gained the trust’s confidence by showing fake bank statements. Subsequently, on November 5, 2024, another meeting was held at an office in Malad, following which the trust transferred ₹30 lakh to the account provided by the accused.

Despite the transfer, the promised CSR donation was never credited to the trust’s account. When questioned, the accused allegedly cited c and banking errors to delay the matter. Soon after, they shut down their office and switched off their mobile phones, raising serious suspicion.

Following this, a complaint was lodged with the cyber police on the evening of November 5, 2024. After further verification, the NGO registered an FIR at Airport Police Station on December 29, 2025. The Airport Police have initiated an investigation and are examining financial transactions and the role of each accused in the alleged Rs.30 lakh CSR fraud.

