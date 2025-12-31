 Mumbai Crime: FIR Registered After 46-Year-Old Borivali Woman Alleges Neighbour Brutally Assaulted Pet Dog, Issues Death Threat
Borivali Police have registered an FIR after a woman alleged that her neighbour assaulted her pet dog with a wooden stick, causing broken teeth and a head fracture. The dog was hospitalised for four days, and police are investigating the incident.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
An FIR has been registered after a Borivali woman alleged that her neighbour brutally assaulted her pet dog, causing serious injuries | Pixabay (Representational photo)

Mumbai, Dec 31: An FIR of alleged animal cruelty has been registered at Borivali Police Station after a 46-year-old woman accused her neighbour of brutally assaulting her pet dog with a wooden stick, causing serious injuries, including broken teeth and a head fracture.

Complainant details and background

The complainant, Indu Mukesh Mathur (46), a homemaker residing at Gorai-1, Borivali West, stated that she has been living at the said address for the past 14 years with her 13-year-old daughter, Nitya Mathur.

Her husband, Mukesh Mathur (50), is employed in Dubai and supports the family financially. The family owns an 11-month-old pet dog named Pluto, whom Mathur has been caring for over the past six months.

Incident occurred late evening on December 24

According to the complaint, on December 24, 2025, at around 9:30 pm, Mathur and her daughter were cooking in the kitchen while the dog was in the hall. The main door of the house was closed but not latched.

At that time, Lalit Pramod Pardeshi (35), son of the society’s secretary Pramod Pardeshi and a resident of the same society, allegedly entered the house and began beating the dog with a wooden stick without any provocation.

Daughter witnesses attack, accused allegedly issues threat

The incident was witnessed by Mathur’s daughter, who screamed loudly, prompting Mathur to rush out of the kitchen. She found Pluto lying on the floor in a semi-unconscious state due to the assault.

When Mathur questioned Lalit about attacking the dog, he allegedly abused her and issued a threat saying, “Control your dog. It has bitten my son. If it bites again, I will kill the dog,” before leaving the spot.

Dog hospitalised with serious injuries

Following the incident, Mathur and her daughter immediately took Pluto to Dr Neelima’s Veterinary Clinic near Orlem Market, Malad West, where first aid was administered.

The dog was later shifted to Vetic Hospital, Andheri West, for advanced treatment. Medical examinations, including X-rays, revealed that the dog had broken teeth and a head injury with a fracture. Pluto was hospitalised for four days and continues to receive treatment.

Police initiate legal proceedings

Based on Mathur’s complaint, Borivali Police have registered an FIR against Lalit Pramod Pardeshi and initiated legal proceedings. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

