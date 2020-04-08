'Maulana Saad absconding after meeting with NSA Ajit Doval': Maha HM Anil Deshmukh raises questions in Centre's handling of Tablighi Jamaat congregation

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday raised questions against the Narendra Modi-led Central Government in their handling of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which had taken place between March 13 and 15 in the national capital's Nizamuddin Markaz.

Deshmukh said that the Maharashtra Government's Home Ministry did not give permission to a Tablighi event which was to be held in Vasai on March 15 and 16, in which 50,000 people were to gather. Questioning the Central Home Ministry, Deshmukh said, "How did the Centre give permission to the Tablighi event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz?"

Anil Deshmukh said that the Nizamuddin Markaz is right next to the Nizamuddin Police Station, then why wasn't the event stopped. "Isn't the Home Ministry responsible for this?" he added.

He further questioned, "The way in which huge flocks of people gathered in the Markaz and then the coronavirus spread in other states, isn't the Home Ministry responsible for this?"

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also questioned the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He said, "Who sent Doval into the Markaz at 2 am? Isn't this the duty of the Delhi Police Commissioner?"

"What secret talk did NSA Ajit Doval have with the Tablighi Jamaat's Maulana Saad at 2 am?" he further questioned. Deshmukh also said that Maulana Saad is absconding ever since the meeting with Doval.

"You permitted the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. You didn't stop it from being held. You have connections with the Tablighis," said Anil Deshmukh, lashing out at the Central Government.