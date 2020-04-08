'I am sorry': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray apologizes to people for the inconvenience caused during lockdown

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray apologised to people for the inconvenience caused during the lockdown.
"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19," Thackeray said in a webcast. He also encouraged people to exercise at home and stay fit during lockdown.
"I am getting news from all over the world through news channels, that things in Wuhan (China) have returned to normalcy and the restrictions are being removed. It's good news. This means things can be better with time," Maharashtra CM said.
Uddhav Thackeray also urged retired nurses, ward boys, trained personnel and medical staff to come forward and help the state for fighting coronavirus. "I am requesting retired nurses, ward boys, trained personnel and medical staff to help us. They can email us their names and contact information at Covidyoddha@gmail.com," he said. The Maharashtra Chief Minister also refuted reports of a shortage of N-95 masks, PPE kits, and ventilators.
"We must accept that the number (confirmed cases) is increasing. But that number must come down to zero. I am sure that we will emerge victorious," CM Thackeray said at the end.
60 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Maharashtra, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 1078, which remains the worst-affected state in the country. Out of 60 new cases, 44 fresh cases have been confirmed from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, 9 under the Pune Municipal Corporation area, 4 in Nagpur and 1 each in Ahmednagar, Akola, and Buldhana.
