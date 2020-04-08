'I am sorry': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray apologizes to people for the inconvenience caused during lockdown

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray apologised to people for the inconvenience caused during the lockdown.

"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19," Thackeray said in a webcast. He also encouraged people to exercise at home and stay fit during lockdown.

"I am getting news from all over the world through news channels, that things in Wuhan (China) have returned to normalcy and the restrictions are being removed. It's good news. This means things can be better with time," Maharashtra CM said.