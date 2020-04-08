Coronavirus: For 2nd time in two days, Mumbai records 100 new cases; Maharashtra case tally 1,018

“All four patients who died were CoVID-positive and suffering from respiratory illness, hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and other co-morbidities. Of the six deaths reported on Tuesday, one had occurred on March 30 and was only confirmed on Tuesday, while in four cases, patients had co-morbidities and while in one case there were age-related risk factors,” said the official.

“None of the deceased had any history of international travel. All were contact-traced and tested positive,” said the official.

Currently, 729 corona cases and 49 deaths have been reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 642 are from Mumbai and 87 from Navi Mumbai.

Health officials from the BMC public health department said the rise in the cases is because 55 of 100 patients have been diagnosed from amongst contacts in high-risk containment areas by screening clinics and due to the vigorous contact-tracing efforts of the MCGM health teams. All high-risk contacts are being given timely attention and tested. “Also, all the contacts who test positive are being isolated, treated and kept under observation,” he said.

Meanwhile, doctors who are conducting special screening at containment zones have collected 185 swabs from 614 high-risk contacts.

Of the 17,563 laboratory samples 15,808 tested negative and 868 positive until Monday, while 32,521 people are in home quarantine and 3,498 people are in institutional quarantine.