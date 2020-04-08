Coronavirus: For 2nd time in two days, Mumbai records 100 new cases; Maharashtra case tally 1,018

Mumbai: With 150 new corona cases reported on Tuesday, the total number of cases in Maharastra stood at 1,018, with the overall death toll being 64. Of the 12 deaths recorded in the state on Tuesday, six were from Mumbai, three from Pune, one each from Mira Road, Nagpur and Satara.
For the second time this week, Mumbai recorded 100 fresh cases and six deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 590 and the fatalities to 40. On April 5, the city had recorded 103 cases and eight deaths.
According to the state health department, 116 of the 150 new cases are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, three from Ahmednagar, Aurangabad and Nagpur, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Sangli and Ratnagiri. So far, 70 people have fully recovered after treatment.
“All four patients who died were CoVID-positive and suffering from respiratory illness, hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and other co-morbidities. Of the six deaths reported on Tuesday, one had occurred on March 30 and was only confirmed on Tuesday, while in four cases, patients had co-morbidities and while in one case there were age-related risk factors,” said the official.
“None of the deceased had any history of international travel. All were contact-traced and tested positive,” said the official.
Currently, 729 corona cases and 49 deaths have been reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 642 are from Mumbai and 87 from Navi Mumbai.
Health officials from the BMC public health department said the rise in the cases is because 55 of 100 patients have been diagnosed from amongst contacts in high-risk containment areas by screening clinics and due to the vigorous contact-tracing efforts of the MCGM health teams. All high-risk contacts are being given timely attention and tested. “Also, all the contacts who test positive are being isolated, treated and kept under observation,” he said.
Meanwhile, doctors who are conducting special screening at containment zones have collected 185 swabs from 614 high-risk contacts.
Of the 17,563 laboratory samples 15,808 tested negative and 868 positive until Monday, while 32,521 people are in home quarantine and 3,498 people are in institutional quarantine.
Fatalities
A 61-year-old male admitted to the MbPT hospital on April 6 for breathlessness and decreased urine output succumbed to his illness on the same day. He had a history of hypertension, diabetes and ischemic heart disease. He tested positive for corona on Tuesday.
A 48-year-old female admitted to the Trauma Care Hospital on April 4 after complaining of fever, cough and breathlessness died on the day of admission. She had a history of pulmonary ailment, tuberculosis, diabetes and hypertension. She tested positive for corona on Monday.
A 66-year-old male admitted to the SRV Hospital, Chembur, on April 4, with fever and breathlessness tested positive and died on Monday.
A 55-year-old male admitted to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kandivli, on April 4 with fever, dry cough, bodyache and breathlessness, tested positive and died on April 6.
A 72-year-old female admitted to KEM Hospital on Sunday for fever, cough and breathlessness, with a history of hypothyroidism and hypertension tested positive on April 5 and succumbed on April 7.
A 68-year-old male admitted to a private hospital on March 24 for fever, cough and breathlessness, with a history of hypertension and diabetes, tested positive and died on March 30.
