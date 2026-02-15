Thane: Massive Fire In Dombivli East Guts 29 Two Wheelers, Five Residents Injured

Indore News: Massive Blaze Engulfs Diaper Warehouse; Flames Doused In 5 Hours | file pic

Panic gripped residents of Ravikiran Society in Cheda Nagar, Dombivli East, after a massive fire broke out in the basement parking area of the building in the early hours of Sunday. The incident occurred around 4:15 am, when most families were asleep.

The residential complex, located near Jai Bharat School in the Sagaon area, was suddenly engulfed in thick smoke after flames erupted in the two wheeler parking zone. Within minutes, the fire intensified, spreading rapidly across the tightly parked vehicles.

Twenty Nine Two Wheelers Destroyed

According to News 18 Marathi, local officials said that as many as 29 two wheelers were completely gutted in the blaze. Residents described hearing crackling sounds followed by dense smoke seeping into stairwells and corridors.

The intensity of the fire caused panic among occupants, many of whom rushed out of their flats in the dark. In the chaos, five residents sustained injuries due to smoke inhalation and minor burns. Some of the injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Eyewitnesses said families gathered in the open compound outside the building, watching helplessly as flames rose from the basement.

Fire Brigade Acts Swiftly

On receiving information, the fire brigade rushed to the spot with multiple personnel and equipment. Firefighters battled the blaze for a considerable time before bringing it under control. Their timely intervention prevented the flames from spreading to the upper floors of the building.

Officials confirmed that the structural integrity of the building remains intact, though the basement suffered significant damage.

Cause Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Preliminary speculation suggests a possible short circuit in one of the parked vehicles, but authorities have not confirmed this.

A detailed inquiry has been initiated to ascertain how the fire began and whether safety norms were followed in the parking area.

For residents of Ravikiran Society, the early morning inferno has left behind charred vehicles, shaken nerves and a lingering sense of fear.