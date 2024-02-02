Massive Boost For Maharashtra Railways: Interim Budget Allocates ₹15,554 Cr

Representational photo |

In a significant development for Maharashtra's rail infrastructure, the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 has allocated a historic sum of Rs 15,554 crore. Ashwini Vaishnav, the Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics, and Information Technology, announced this substantial funding during a press conference held in Delhi, with simultaneous video conferencing for Maharashtra.

The allocated budget marks a notable increase, nearly 13 times more than the average annual allocation of Rs. 1,171 crore given to Maharashtra between 2009 and 2014. This financial injection underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the state's rail connectivity and transportation network.

Central Railway, a key player in the region, is set to benefit significantly from the allocated funds. The total plan outlay for Central Railway in FY 24-25 is Rs. 10,611.82 crore, surpassing the net plan outlay of Rs. 10,600 crore for the previous fiscal year.

One of the noteworthy components of the budget is the allocation of Rs. 1,941 crore for new railway line projects within the state. Among these projects are the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath line (250 km), Baramati-Lonand line (54 km), Wardha-Nanded (via Yavatmal-Pusood) line (270 km), Solapur-Osmanabad-New line via Tuljapur (84.44 km), Dhule (Borvihir)-Nardana line (50.6 km), and Kalyan-Murbad via Ulhasnagar line (28 km).

Furthermore, Rs. 300 crore has been allocated for the gauge conversion of the Pachora-Jamner line (84 km). Additional railway line works, amounting to Rs. 1,615 crore, include the Kalyan-Kasara 3rd line (68 km), Wardha-Nagpur 3rd line (76 km), Wardha-Balharshah 3rd line (132 km), Itarsi-Nagpur line (280 km), Pune-Miraj-Londa doubling (467 km), Jalgaon-Bhusaval 4th line (24 km), Daund-Manmad doubling (247 km), Wardha-Nagpur 4th line (79 km), and Manmad-Jalgaon 3rd line (160 km).

The budget also addresses critical aspects such as traffic facilities, with Rs. 256 crore allocated, and road safety works, including rail over bridges (ROB) and Rail Under Bridge (RUB), receiving Rs. 756 crore. Customer amenities are set to improve with an allocation of Rs. 1,022 crore, while track renewals, bridge and tunnel works, signalling and telecommunication projects, and electrification initiatives collectively account for Rs. 2,073 crore.

"This substantial financial commitment reflects the government's dedication to bolstering Maharashtra's rail infrastructure, facilitating improved connectivity, and promoting economic development in the state. As these projects unfold, they are expected to bring about transformative changes in the region's transportation landscape" said an official.

Rs 25,000 crore for bullet train

Interim budget also includes provision of staggering Rs 25,000 crores for the bullet train project in the interim budget. The move underscores the government commitment to revolutionize the country's transportation sector and usher in a new era of high-speed rail connectivity.

The bullet train project, a symbol of technological advancement, aims to connect major Mumbai Ahmedabad, reducing travel time significantly and enhancing transportation efficiency. "The substantial budget allocation is expected to expedite the project's progress, signaling a renewed focus on infrastructural development" said an official.

Officials anticipate that the infusion of funds will not only accelerate the construction of high-speed rail corridors but will also contribute to job creation, economic growth, and an enhanced travel experience for passengers. Proponents of the project argue that the long-term benefits will position India as a global player in advanced transportation systems.

Rs 789 crore for ongoing railway-related projects within suburbs

The Central government has announced a provision of Rs 789 crores in the interim budget for the ongoing railway-related projects within the suburban section of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). "This financial injection is set to fortify the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), a crucial initiative aimed at augmenting the city's railway infrastructure to meet the escalating demands of its commuters" said an official of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation ( MRVC)The allocated funds are strategically distributed across key components of MUTP, with Rs 100 crores designated for MUTP-2, Rs 300 crores for MUTP-3, and Rs 389 crores for MUTP 3-A. "It's noteworthy that under MUTP, there exists an equal contribution from the State Government, bringing the total financial commitment to a substantial Rs 1,598 crores," said an official. The Mumbai Urban Transport Project encompasses a broad spectrum of initiatives crucial to alleviating the strains on Mumbai's existing railway infrastructure.

Key projects include the quadrupling of the Virar-Dahanu Road section on Western Railway, the creation of a new suburban railway corridor between Panvel-Karjat on Central Railway, and the development of an elevated suburban corridor link between Airoli and Kalwa on Central Railway.Numerous other pivotal ventures are also in progress, such as the extension of the Harbour Line up to Borivali, the addition of 5th and 6th lines between Borivali and Virar, the construction of the 4th line between Kalyan-Asangaon, and the establishment of 3rd and 4th lines between Kalyan-Badlapur. "These initiatives are poised to enhance connectivity, ease congestion, and streamline commuter experiences" said an official.Furthermore, the project encompasses vital modernization efforts, including the remodeling of Kalyan Yard to segregate long-distance and suburban trains, and the introduction of cab signaling systems on various crucial railway lines. Maintenance facilities for rolling stock, additional stabling lines, and comprehensive station improvements are integral components of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project.The budget allocation is anticipated to provide a significant boost to ongoing MUTP initiatives. Contracts for the improvement of 17 stations have already been awarded, and progress on key projects such as the Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor and Virar-Dahanu quadrupling is reported to be on schedule. Groundwork has commenced for the Kalyan-Badlapur quadrupling project and the Borivali-Virar 5th and 6th line project.Subhash Chand Gupta, CMD of MRVC, emphasized the positive impact of the budget allocation on MUTP works. "The budget allocation will further give impetus to MUTP works," stated Gupta. He highlighted the awarded contracts for station improvement, the progress on ongoing projects, and the initiation of groundwork on key developments, showcasing a concerted effort to enhance Mumbai's rail network.In the Union budget for FY 23-24, a total of Rs 1100 crore were allocated for MUTP.Nearly 75 lakh commuters travel by suburban locals in Mumbai every day.

Highlights for Central Railway

- Total plan outlay for Central Railway in 2024-25 is Rs. 10611.82 crore which is higher than the plan outlay (net) of Rs. 10600 crore for Central Railway in 2023-24.

- Provision of Rs 236 crores for Karjat yard extension

- Rs 5 crore for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Augmentation of coaching facilities

-Rs. 10 crore for Panvel-Kalamboli coaching terminus

-Rs 10 crore for CSMT extension of platform 10, 11, 12, 13 for 24 coaches

- Rs 25 crores for Pune extension of platform for 24/26 coaches

- Rs. 5 crore for Vikhroli ROB

- Rs 18 crores for Diva ROB

- Rs 9 crores for Diva – Vasai section ROB .

- Rs 3 crores for Diva – Panvel ROB

- Rs 16.1 crores for Kalyan – Igatpuri section ROB

- Rs. 1320 crore for augmentation of passengers amenities on CR

- Rs 192 crores for Bridge works, Tunnel works on CR.

- Rs 183 crores for Signalling and Telecommunication works

- Rs 338 crores for electrification projects on CR

Highlights for Western Railway

- Total Gross Outlay of Rs 18093 Crores has been made for Western Railway, which is an increase of 12 per cent as compared to 2023-24.

- It includes Rs.5015 cr for the construction works, which includes major work such as New Lines, Gauge Conversion & Doubling.

- Apart from that Rs 1330 crore allotted for New Lines which is 31% more than previous year. Rs 2742 crore allocated for Gauge Conversion works anf Rs 943 crore allocated for track Doubling works and Rs.1196 cr have been allocated for ROBs, and subways.

- Rs 962 cr have been allotted to other safety related works like track renewals, bridge works, Tunnel works etc. similarly Rs. 425 crore have been allotted for signal and telecom and other electrical works including traction which is 28 per cent more as compared to last year.

- Rs.1135 cr have been allocated for customer amenities works

- Rs 87 crore has been allotted for Electrification Projects. Rs 2889 cr have been allocated for yard remodelling and other works like development of basic facilities for goods shed, high level platform with additional loop at yard, extension of pit line, provision of cross over, provision of automatic signalling, etc.

- In addition, Rs. 2662 cr will be made available for raising of speed to 160kmph/200 kmph on existing Delhi to Mumbai route.

- Rs 9.50 cr allocated for Computerization including replacement of Datacom equipment of unreserved ticketing system and passengers reservation system on WR

- Provision of Rs 12 lakh for the widening of a FOB at Borivali.

- Western Railway - Escalators at various stations (18 Nos) (6 stations) Rs 12 lakh

- For Bhayandar FOB in lieu of old west span Rs 9 lakh

- For Replacement of existing foot over bridge at Marine Lines, Charni Rd, Grant Rd, Mumbai Central, Lower Parel & Bandra Rs 24 lakh.

- For rebuilding of foot over bridges at Andheri, Bandra, Khar Road and Malad Rs 24 lakh

- Rs 25 lakh for Replacement of existing foot over bridge at Santacruz, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Naigaon, Nallasopara and Vasai Road .

- Rs 82 lakh for providing foot over bridges at Grant Road, Mahalakshmi, Mahim, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari, Borivli, Dahisar, Vasai Road

- Rs 13.86 crore provision of lifts (70 Nos) at various stations on entire WR jurisdiction.

- Rs 1.26 crore for setting up of Quick watering arrangement at Valsad, Vasai Rd, Ujjain, Chittaurgarh, Dahod, Ratlam, Ahmedabad, Palanpur, Bhildi, Mahesana & Rajkot stations .

- Western Railway- Major upgradation of stations (Udhna Railway Station) Rs 72.59 crore

- Rs 5.5 crore for Bandra Terminus well lighted all weather cover shed on pit lines.

- Rs 2.5 crore for setting up of Maintenance Depot for train sets at Sabarmati.

- Upgradation/Development of Maintenance Infrastructure for Energy Efficient Vande Bharat sleeper trains Rs 20 lakh.

- Rs Rs 50 crore for development of Infrastructure for manufacture/maintenance of train sets

- Rs 10 crore for upgradation/Development of Maintenance Infrastructure & Maintenance facilities for Vande Bharat trains.

- Rs 48 crore for Provision of FOB and/or high level platforms at various stations

- Rs 50 lakh for Vasai bypass Double line between Naigon-Juhichandra

- Rs 21 crore for the provision of video surveillance system at 1318 stations of WR .