Interim Budget 2024: Contrasting Response From Ruling & Opposition Netas

Interim Budget 2024 | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Interim Budget as “a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India’, the Congress termed it “disappointing” and “vague”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message said, “In today’s budget, Rs1 lakh crore has been announced for creating a fund for strengthening research and innovation in the country.” Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said, “This budget is a blueprint for the making of Viksit Bharat. It will reinforce trust and confidence in Modi’s guarantee.”

Criticism for interim budget

He noted that Sitharaman’s “focus of inclusive development and growth reaffirmed Modi Sarkaar’s commitment to the welfare of the Garib, Youth, Nari and Annadata.” Opposition leaders criticised the budget for either being vague or disappointing or for simply serving as a political tool for furthering the ruling BJP’s chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

From the Congress, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari noted the interim budget “is a ‘vote-on-account’, which has only one purpose to keep the government solvent for the first quarter of the fiscal.” He said “what’s worrying is the - re is a budget deficit of `18 lakh crore. It means the government is borrowing for its expenditure. This number will only increase next year.”

Shahi Tharoor's analysis

Party MP and former union minister Shashi Tharoor said: “It was one of the shortest speeches on record. Not very much came out. As usual a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete on implementation...” “The BJP be banking on people once again saying that ‘doesn’t matter that jeb mein paise nahi hain, we will vote for Ram Mandir’... Let us see if that works or not. I am not willing to concede the election until it is over. I want to bring this message to people that it is your own economic reality that ought to be uppermost in your mind,” he said.

About Sitharaman’s remarks that in the full budget in July, the government will present a detailed roadmap for “our pursuit” of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, Tharoor said, “Picture abhi baki hai that is the obvious line.” The votes cannot be counted until they are cast and votes have to be cast when the time comes, he said. From the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal termed it a “disappointing budget”. She said while “inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the country, there is nothing about it in the budget.”

DMK & CPI too criticise

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said, “The FM took a long time to heap praises but the delivery was zero.” Claiming not many changes have happened in 10 years, he said, “the people of the country are already disappointed”. CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury said: “The budget is a clear signal of the ‘Modi developmental model’, enriching the rich and impoverishing the poor. More burdens have been heaped on the poor.”