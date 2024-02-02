Budget 2024: From Amrit Kaal, Viksit Bharat To Panchamrit ; Here's The Key Phrases Used By FM Nirmal Sitharaman In Her Speech

Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024 |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget in Parliament at 11 am IST on Thursday, February 1. Her speech lasted only 58 minutes, starting at 11 am and ended at 11:58 am.

Sitharaman holds the record of delivering the longest budget speech and also has set a new record with the shortest Budget speech in 2024, lasting a concise 58 minutes. In 2020, the Budget speech extended to 2 hours and 42 minutes, while in 2019, it lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes. In 2023, the speech lasted 1 hour and 27 minutes, followed by 1 hour and 30 minutes in 2022, and 1 hour and 50 minutes in 2021.

In her concise 58-minute interim budget speech for 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman used various phrases and Hindi words. Here is a list along with their meanings and an analysis.

1. Amrit kaal

The term 'Amrit Kaal,' meaning 'Golden Era,' was originally introduced by PM Narendra Modi in 2021.

Indeed, while 'amrit' literally translates to the "nectar of immortality" in Sanskrit, and 'kaal' refers to a specific time period, the term "amrit kaal" holds a metaphorical meaning. In this context, it symbolizes a period of significant and positive transformation, akin to a golden era.

In her budget speech, FM Sitharaman reiterated this term, emphasizing its significance. 'Amrit Kaal' specifically denotes the 25-year period between India's 75th and 100th independence anniversaries, symbolizing a period of prosperity and positive transformation.

2. Amrit Peedhi

Leveraging the 'amrit kaal' analogy, Sitharaman, in her speech, referred to the youth of India as the 'Amrit Peedhi' or the 'Golden Generation.'

She emphasized that this year's budget aims to empower the youth and "assist the 'Amrit Peedhi' in realizing their dreams."

3. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas with Sabka Prayas

Meaning ‘Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust’; with the trinity added a news catechism 'Sabka Prayas' meaning 'Effort of all'.

This has been a long-standing slogan of the Narendra Modi Government. In the interim budget speech 2024, Sitharaman highlighted another similar phrase, 'Sabka Prayas,' to illustrate how the entire nation worked together to overcome the challenges of the pandemic. She emphasized that the collective efforts of the nation laid the strong foundations for the 'Amrit Kaal.'

4. Viksit Bharat

'Viksit Bharat,' meaning Developed India by 2047, serves as the government's vision outlined by Sitharaman.

In the 2024 budget, the vision to accomplish this ambitious goal involves making India prosperous in harmony with nature, establishing robust infrastructure, and creating ample opportunities for all citizens across every region of the country.

5. Panchamrit

Meaning 'five nectar elements' in Sanskrit, the term 'Panchamrit' signifies the essence of five vital components.

Sitharaman stated that India is steadfastly advancing towards achieving 'Panchamrit' and attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. This budget underscores the government's commitment to green growth and aims to facilitate a sustainable industrial and economic transition.

7. Kartavya Kaal

The term 'Kartavya Kaal,' translating to the "Era of Commitment," was used by Finance Minister Sitharaman in her budget speech 2024.

IPrime Minister's Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address, expressed a dedication to national development. In his speech, he articulated a commitment to progress with new inspiration, heightened consciousness, and renewed resolutions, acknowledging the immense possibilities and opportunities opening up for the country.

8. Jai Anusandhan

Prime Minister Shastri introduced the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,' emphasizing the importance of both the soldier and the farmer. Prime Minister Vajpayee expanded it to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan,' incorporating a salute to science.

Sitharaman noted that Prime Minister Modi has further extended it to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan,' highlighting the significance of research and development as the foundation of innovation and progress. The focus will now shift towards fostering innovation and research in technology, particularly targeting the tech-savvy youth.

9. Garib, Mahila, Annadata, Yuva

Meaning "Poor, Women, Farmer, Youth," the motto of the Interim budget is highlighted by the Finance Minister in her speech, emphasizing that the Prime Minister believes in focusing on these four major groups.

10. Other terms mentioned in the context include Shree Anna, where 'Anna' represents the word for 'grain' in Sanskrit and Hindi, and 'Shree' serves as an honorific or prefix denoting respect. Additionally, terms like Saptarishi, Rozgardata, Lakhpati Didi, and Sawragin, Sawrasparshi, Sawrasamaweshi (all-around, all-pervasive and all-inclusive) was used in the interim budget speech 2024 by Nirmal Sitharaman.