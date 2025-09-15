Marathwada Floods: Rescue Operations To Aid 49 Stuck Villagers In Beed And Sillod Continue With Military And NDRF Support | VIDEO | X (@IaSouthern)

Intense overnight rainfall in Marathwada has resulted in significant flooding, trapping 44 individuals in Beed district's Ashti taluka and five in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Sillod taluka. Rescue missions are in progress with assistance from the Army, NDRF, and helicopters requested. Beed experienced the most rainfall in the area, leading to significant impacts on several villages and causing major irrigation projects to overflow.

Forty-four individuals from Ashti taluka in Beed district and five others from Sillod taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have been trapped in floodwaters since Monday morning, as torrential overnight rains impacted numerous regions of Marathwada.

Villages affected by flooding in Ashti taluka include Kada, Sobha Nimgaon, Ghata Pimpri, Pimparkhed, and Dhanora, prompting the district administration to request assistance from Army units and NDRF for rescue and aid operations. Videos of the helicopter rescue are going viral on the social media platforms.

Officials from the district administration stated that a helicopter has also been requested from Nashik to airlift those affected. Among eight districts of Marathwada, Beed district has received maximum 37 mm rainfall during the past 24-hours ended by Monday morning, followed by Dharashiv (28 mm), Parbhani (25 mm), Latur (24 mm), Hingoli (14 mm), Nanded (12 mm), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (5 mm) and Jalna (3 mm), show official data.

Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Beed, has been coordinating with the local district administration for rescue operations. In the Ambajogai taluka of Beed, a significant breach has occurred at the percolation tank located in Chinchkhandi.

Since Monday morning, floodwaters have surrounded approximately five individuals from Mouje Deulgaon Bazar in Sillod taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, and rescue efforts are underway