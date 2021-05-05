Maratha Quota: SC ruling unexpected, disappointing and incomprehensible, says Ajit Pawar

Hours after the Supreme Court struck down Maratha quota, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his reaction said the ruling was unexpected, disappointing and incomprehensible. Pawar, who was present at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the SC ruling and the state government’s future line of action, assured that the state government will compensate the Maratha community after the apex court has scrapped the 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs.

Pawar in his reaction said the state government and Maratha organizations strongly defended the restoration of Maratha reservation. The government has fielded the battery of lawyers including those who had represented the BJP led government and also a couple of others to argue its case in the apex court.

‘’The Supreme Court ruling is shocking that is despite the State Backward Classes Commission recommending the quota in education and government jobs for the Maratha community. Even when the reservation in various states is beyond 50%, it is unthinkable that Maratha reservation was not upheld in Maharashtra. The government was confident that the Maratha community would get justice for its long drawn, democratic and restrained struggle for reservation. The government will study the apex court ruling and later decide the future course of action,’’ said Pawar.