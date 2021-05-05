Maratha Quota: SC ruling unexpected, disappointing and incomprehensible, says Ajit Pawar

Hours after the Supreme Court struck down Maratha quota, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his reaction said the ruling was unexpected, disappointing and incomprehensible. Pawar, who was present at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the SC ruling and the state government’s future line of action, assured that the state government will compensate the Maratha community after the apex court has scrapped the 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs.
Pawar in his reaction said the state government and Maratha organizations strongly defended the restoration of Maratha reservation. The government has fielded the battery of lawyers including those who had represented the BJP led government and also a couple of others to argue its case in the apex court.
‘’The Supreme Court ruling is shocking that is despite the State Backward Classes Commission recommending the quota in education and government jobs for the Maratha community. Even when the reservation in various states is beyond 50%, it is unthinkable that Maratha reservation was not upheld in Maharashtra. The government was confident that the Maratha community would get justice for its long drawn, democratic and restrained struggle for reservation. The government will study the apex court ruling and later decide the future course of action,’’ said Pawar.
He further said, ‘’The government will compensate what has been denied by the apex court. The government will not allow injustice to be done to any section of the society in the state.’’
Pawar called upon the Maratha community members to show similar restraint and maintain peace. ‘’It is our responsibility not to endanger the lives of the community members during the present COVID 19 crisis but to protect the lives from the pandemic. The state government will continue to take every possible step to ensure fair rights to the Maratha community,’’ said Pawar.
Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt failed to maintain the Maratha quota, says BJP legislator Ashish Shelar
BJP legislator Ashish Shelar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has failed to maintain the Maratha quota in education and government jobs provided by the then Fadnavis government in the state. ‘’The state government should not make it an ego issue but take decision which will benefit the Maratha community by keeping it in legal framework,’’ he added.
Shelar said he will give a comprehensive reaction only after reading the apex court order. ‘’Without touching the reservation provided to OBCs, SCs, STs and others, the government should take decision for the benefit of the Maratha community. BJP will extend its support,’’ he assured.
Shelar claimed that the state government appeared in the court without due preparations. The government cannot run away from the Maratha quota issue. ‘’The Centre argued in support of the Maratha quota and prayed that the 102 Constitution Amendment should maintain,’’ he noted.
